Great Scott! Flying cars are coming to regional New South Wales
Updated:

Great Scott! Flying cars are coming to regional New South Wales

The AMSL Aero verti-plane. Photo: Telstra
So-called ‘flying cars’ will be tested in the NSW central west early next year as an Australian aerospace company expands its operations near Dubbo.

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro on Wednesday visited the Narromine Aerodrome Industrial Park where AMSLAero and its electric Vertical TakeOff and Landing vehicles will be based.

AMSLAero will be the first operator to move into the new precinct, due to be completed by the end of July.

“The potential benefits this technology can deliver will overcome the tyranny of distance that we face in regional NSW,” Mr Barilaro said in a statement.

“Imagine the convenience of having a flying car land in your suburb when you need to travel to a regional destination that is not serviced by an airport.”

AMSL Aero will begin construction of its facility at the park later this year, with testing expected to commence in early 2021.

Vertical TakeOff and Landing vehicles are aircraft similar to a helicopter and can hover, land vertically, and take off like a normal plane.

The Narromine Aerodrome Industrial Park is a co-funded project backed by the NSW government and Narromine Shire Council.

