Face masks for all medical workers in Victoria

Medical workers are being told to wear face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus in Victoria.

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton says it is a reasonable measure for workers in health settings to wear face masks.

“Where community transmission isn’t negligible … masks are a reasonable thing to wear where you can’t physically distance. But we’re working up some communication materials and I’ll have more to say on that in coming days,” he said on Tuesday.

Professor Sutton said the advice was in line with statements made by the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee.

Western Health has taken extra precautions, making all staff wear personal protective equipment whether or not they are on the front line.

Workers must wear a surgical mask, face shield or eye protections, a spokeswoman told AAP.

The measures have been in place since July 1 at its main facilities in COVID-19 hot spots, including Footscray and Joan Kirner Women’s and Children’s hospitals.

This was extended to Williamstown and Sunbury Day hospitals on Tuesday.

Since the end of June, visitors and outpatients must wear a supplied surgical mask too.

It comes after Northern Hospital confirmed on Monday that seven emergency department workers tested positive to the virus in five days.

Two Victorian paramedics were also among the state’s record 191 new coronavirus cases announced on Tuesday.

They are in isolation and contact tracing is underway, Ambulance Victoria said in a statement.

Four Ambulance Victoria paramedics have tested positive so far, the most recent on June 29.

The Rail, Bus and Tram Union has called for masks to be mandatory on Victoria’s public transport.

One thing those transport workers won’t have to deal with crowds of school kids, as most students will return to online learning, with schools in metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire, north of the city, will not open their doors for term three, which was due to begin on Monday.

School holidays have been extended for a week while teachers prepare to return to distance learning.

But senior secondary students and year 10 students who study VCE subjects will head back to the classroom for face-to-face learning.

“They can continue to get to school on their own and won’t need parents taking them and picking them up,” Mr Andrews said.

“That’s seen as a much lower risk and every day at school is important for those year 11 and year 12 students. We want to make sure their VCE is not any more disrupted than it already has been.”

Special schools will also return to in-class teaching.

Some teachers are also being called on to help supervise youth in a holiday program for the next week to help parents in essential work.

“For those who are the children of essential workers or people who simply can’t work from home, there will be supervised school holiday programs for them, and there is a week’s extension of the school holidays to give us some more time to plan, some more time to get more data and to see exactly the most contemporary picture of the challenge that we face,” Mr Andrews said.

Catholic and independent schools confirmed to AAP they intend to follow the guidance of the state government on the return to term three.

“This is a challenging time and it is vital we all play our part in minimising the risk of the COVID-19 virus spreading further in our community,” Catholic Education Melbourne executive director Jim Miles said in a statement to AAP on Tuesday night.

“We will continue to actively monitor developments and work closely with the Victorian Departments of Education and Training, and Health and Human Services to ensure school practices reflect current advice.”

Independent Schools Victoria chief executive Michelle Green also backed the government’s decision.

“That remains our firm recommendation,” she told AAP on Tuesday.

“We will be working with the government and Catholic school sectors on the details of the new measures in the coming days.”

Thirty-one metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire Local Government areas will go back into stay-at-home restrictions for six weeks from 11.59pm on Wednesday.

The resurgence of COVID-19 and lockdown for metropolitan Melbourne has also cast a shadow over the future of Victoria’s troubled hotel quarantine program.

the six-week return to the most stringent restrictions means Victoria still may not be able to accept any more returned travellers after the temporary diversion of international flights to other states ends next week.

“Our focus is, appropriately, on dealing with extra cases, on dealing with outbreaks, and doing everything we can to enforce these lockdowns and make sure they work,” Premier Daniel Andrews said.

“We may not be in a position to resume (taking returned travellers) at the end of this two-week pause.”