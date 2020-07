A 14-year-old girl has been arrested after the death of a 10-year-old girl in the town of Gunnedah – in New South Wales’ north-west.

Emergency services were called to a property about 7:45am after reports a 10-year-old girl had been seriously injured.

She died at the scene.

NSW Police officers arrested a 14-year-old, and she is being held at Gunnedah Police Station.

The teenage girl was known to the victim.

Gunnedah has a population of about 13,000 people.

More to come.