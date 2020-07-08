Fear and conspiracy theories are spreading through the public housing towers under strict lockdown, prompting some residents to reject coronavirus tests and examine food deliveries with suspicion.

About 3000 residents have been trapped inside nine Melbourne public housing towers since Saturday afternoon after a spike in coronavirus cases was linked to some apartments.

Two new coronavirus cases were linked to the towers on Wednesday – located across North Melbourne and Flemington – bringing the total outbreak to 75.

The lockdown was initially expected to last for five days, but it could be extended to 14.

Catherine*, a resident in North Melbourne’s Canning Street flats, told The New Daily growing distrust of the government had made some residents reluctant to get tested for the coronavirus.

“Why does the stick (nasal swab) have to be that long? And where does it go?” she said.

“For us Africans, we’re thinking, ‘they haven’t released a vaccine yet, maybe they want our DNA’.

Residents told The New Daily that officials were offering to fast-track a special $750 grant payment if they agreed to be tested.

“But some people, they say they don’t want the money,” Catherine said.

It’s just one example of growing mistrust between people trapped in the public housing estates and government officials.

On Tuesday night, a 28-year-old man was arrested after he was allegedly aggressive toward police in front of a Flemington public housing tower.

It is believed the incident occurred during a food delivery by a local charity, which police said was not involved in the incident.

Food has been a constant issue.

The sudden hard lockdown without warning meant residents didn’t have a chance to buy fresh food and essential supplies like baby formula.

Although some friends and family were initially allowed to deliver care packages, most are now being turned away to prevent food contamination.

The Department of Health and Human Services has been carrying out food deliveries, but many have complained of long delays and meagre meal sizes.

To lend a hand, food charities, community organisations and members of the community have conducted huge drop-offs of donations, but there is no guarantee all the residents are receiving them.

Sikh volunteers appreciation tweet. Bringing in van after van of free food to help those stuck in the #Flemington towers. Legends. #COVID19Vic pic.twitter.com/dqGesVF2i5 — James Van Leeuwen (@jamesvanleeuwe1) July 6, 2020

Even if they are, it doesn’t mean the food is being eaten.

Some are too scared.

Catherine says some residents were avoiding the fresh fruit and vegetables over concerns they were being intentionally poisoned.

“Neighbours are saying if they’re locking us in here for no valid reason and refusing family members to give us our culturally appropriate food, then why are they forcing us to eat their food?” Catherine said.

“We can’t trust what they’re giving us. They created that fear in our head so now we’re too scared to eat.

“Some people are thinking, what if they’ve injected stuff in the fruit and veggies?”