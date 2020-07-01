American ‘Karens’ are having public meltdowns over wearing face masks

Many Americans hate being told what to do.
Rejecting authority in favour of individual freedom is an intrinsic part of their cultural DNA.
So it’s no surprise that being told to wear a face mask in public has become a deeply politicised issue – even as the United States battles the worst coronavirus infection rate in the world.
Face masks have now come to symbolise a heated debate between those willing to follow official health advice and those who feel it violates their freedom.
And there are few people more outraged about being told to wear face masks than Karen – the internet’s nickname for stereotypical, entitled white women.
Karen can often be seen asking to speak to store managers, threatening legal action or posting inspirational quotes on Instagram.
More recently in 2020, Karen has been spotted hoarding toilet paper and dismissing the coronavirus pandemic as an issue that has been blown out of proportion.
Now, she is throwing tantrums after being told to wear a face mask.
And social media is loving it.
Hilarious public meltdowns aside, resistance to face masks in the US comes with a more sinister side.
Though face masks are not foolproof against COVID-19, a growing body of research suggests that wearing one in public can dramatically reduce the spread of the disease.
In the US, where case numbers exceed a staggering 2.6 million and more than 128,000 people have died, any action designed to slow the virus is being encouraged by health authorities.
President Donald Trump, however, has so far resisted wearing a face mask – a stance that is often copied by his supporters.
