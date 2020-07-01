American ‘Karens’ are having public meltdowns over wearing face masks

Many Americans hate being told what to do.

Rejecting authority in favour of individual freedom is an intrinsic part of their cultural DNA.

So it’s no surprise that being told to wear a face mask in public has become a deeply politicised issue – even as the United States battles the worst coronavirus infection rate in the world.

Face masks have now come to symbolise a heated debate between those willing to follow official health advice and those who feel it violates their freedom.

And there are few people more outraged about being told to wear face masks than Karen – the internet’s nickname for stereotypical, entitled white women.