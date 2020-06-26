News National Federal police raid Labor MP’s home in China links probe
Updated:

Federal police raid Labor MP’s home in China links probe

Shaoquett Moselmane was stood down as assistant president of the NSW upper house in April. Photo: Facebook
A south Sydney house belonging to NSW Labor MP Shaoquett Moselmane has been searched by Australian Federal Police.

The AFP confirmed on Friday search warrants were executed in Sydney as part of an ongoing investigation and that there was no threat to the community.

Federal police raided properties linked to Mr Moselmane, searching for evidence to support allegations of a Chinese government plot on Australian soil.

Reports emerged in 2019 that Mr Moselmane had hired a staffer with links to the Communist Party of China.

In April, Mr Moselmane praised Chinese leader Xi Jinping for his “unswerving leadership” in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NSW Labor leader Jodi McKay subsequently the comment as “inappropriate”.

Mr Moselmane was subsequently stood down as assistant president of the NSW upper house.

Ms McKay on Friday said she’d been told authorities including ASIO officers entered Mr Moselmane’s Rockdale home and have a warrant for his office.

The process to suspend his membership of NSW Labor has now begun and Mr Moselmane will no longer sit in the parliamentary caucus, she said.

Shaoquett Moselmane’s Sydney home has been searched by Australian Federal Police and ASIO officers. Photo: AAP

Ms McKay will be briefed on the matter by law enforcement agencies later on Friday.

“It’s dreadfully concerning, it’s terrible,” she said, adding one of Mr Moselmane’s staff may also be involved.

“There’s an expectation on MPs that, whatever they do, it’s in the best interests of the people of the state.

“I’d hope every single MP in the parliament – not just on the Labor side but the Liberal and National Party side and crossbench – has that at the heart of their actions.

“I’m very restricted in what I can and can’t say.”

Mr Moselmane has been a member of the NSW upper house since December 2009 and between 1995 and 2009 served four stints as Rockdale City Council mayor.

-with AAP

