‘Over to you, Ita’: The ABC’s five-year plan is spin for managed decline

Ita Buttrose and her ABC board have produced a glossy five-year plan to cover up the fact the ABC is in accelerating decline through Morrison government defunding.

Corporate spin has replaced the hard journalism that the ABC claims it epitomises as a frank and fearless news source.

Were it to confront the facts the sub-headings would be: ABC cuts audience services; Sacks up to 250 staff; Ditches Foxtel retransmission payments; Strips $5 million from factual/entertainment (no documentaries); Axes iconic 7.45am, 15-minute fanfare radio news bulletin that has been broadcast since 1939; Thins out human resources across news and current affairs, and broadcast operations; Fewer outings for Foreign Correspondent and Australian Story; Endless TV repeats outside prime time; A 25 per cent cut in travel budgets; Lifestyle show ABC Life downsized and rebranded to regional/local; Spare rooms in ABC Ultimo and Southbank HQs to be commercially leased.

ABC supporters are now asking when ABC chair Ita Buttrose will transform herself into the Boudicea the public broadcaster desperately needs to secure its viability with a hostile federal government.

The New Daily understands that in early February, before the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the nation, Ms Buttrose saw Prime Minister Scott Morrison to privately appeal for funding relief from an indexation ‘pause’ the Turnbull government had applied to the ABC from July 1, 2019.

She is understood to have told the PM she had taken statutory responsibility for the ABC with reducing resources as production costs were rising.

The ABC had been exposed underpaying its casual staff with costly compensation required.

The $83.7 million indexation cut was coming on top of a hefty reduction in the ABC’s annual appropriation from then Treasurer Joe Hockey’s 2014 budget.

In real terms, this meant ABC operational funding – excluding preset and indexed transmission costs – would be more than 10 per cent lower in 2021-22 than it was in 2013.