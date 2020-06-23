Revealed: Where the federal government splashes coronavirus cash

The federal government has spent taxpayer money to combat the health and economic effects of the coronavirus in Australia.

By June, the Commonwealth funding support totalled $133 billion.

So where has it gone?

The big-ticket items including JobKeeper ($70 billion), boosting employer cash flow ($31.9 billion), the coronavirus supplement to the JobSeeker payment ($14 billion) and two $750 payments to eligible households ($8.83 billion) make up the bulk of the funding.

But what about grants?

The New Daily dived into the federal government’s awarded grants for COVID-19 related items to see where taxpayer’s money has been spent.

The aviation industry has been given more than $140 million in COVID-19 related grants while disability services have received just $165,000.

So far, the public purse has been slugged to the tune of $423 million in 1063 approved grants – with an average cost of nearly $400,000.

And there is more than $100 million in the pipeline.

Regional Express has been Australia’s biggest COVID-19 grant recipient.

The airline received nearly $54 million in no-strings-attached taxpayer cash as well as an additional $13 million in two other support packages.

Another regional airline, Fly Corporate (owned by parent company Vee H Aviation) which services regional Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland, also received more than $7 million in federal funds.

Six of the smallest grants also related to the federal government’s domestic airline package, while the four others were a part of the COVID-19 Meals on Wheels program for aged-care residents.

By sector, the aviation industry has, by far, been the biggest recipients of Australian taxpayer money with $146 million given to domestic airlines.

Another $15.5 million has been spent on COVID-19 airline freight.

Three Australian sporting bodies – Netball Australia, Rugby Australia and Football Federation Australia – all received in excess of $250,000.

More than $50 million has been spent on the Meals on Wheels program with 440 aged-care providers receiving funding.

In terms of future funding, back in April, it was announced Australia’s zoos and aquariums would receive nearly $100 million – with grant applications closing by the end of the month – while tens of million dollars are yet to be allocated in the aged care, aviation and medical research space.