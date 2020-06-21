News National Publisher seeks donations ahead of George Pell prison diary release

Publisher seeks donations ahead of George Pell prison diary release

george pell drone prison
George Pell when he was in custody in Melbourne. Photo: AAP
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Cardinal George Pell is set to publish his prison diary musing on life in solitary confinement, the Catholic Church, politics and sports.

Catholic publisher Ignatius Press says the first instalment of the 1000-page diary would likely be published in 2021.

Ignatius’ editor the Rev Joseph Fessio sent a letter to email subscribers asking for donations, saying Ignatius wanted to give Pell “appropriate advances” for the diary to help offset his legal debts.

The publisher envisages putting out three to four volumes and the diary becoming a “spiritual classic”.

Pell served 13 months in prison before the High Court in April acquitted him of sexual abuse charges involving two choirboys at Melbourne’s St Patrick’s Cathedral during the 1990s.

In the diary, Pell muses on everything from his conversations with lawyers about his case to US politics and sports and his reform efforts at the Vatican.

Trending Now

Virgin will need to redesign itself to survive.
How a rejuvenated Virgin will fit in Australia’s air travel sector
Michael Pascoe: Senators go fishing in corrupt community grants pool
From salmon to education: These sectors stand to lose the most in a China trade war
Shopping with purpose: How to support Indigenous designers and businesses
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos speak to the media during a press conference at Treasury Theatre in Melbourne, Saturday, June 20, 2020
Victorians bristle at re-imposed COVID restrictions as spike raises second-wave fears
Thousands gather for Trump’s first campaign rally in pandemic
Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video