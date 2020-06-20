News National CSIRO testing method pores over sewage to flush out COVID-19 outbreaks
Updated:

CSIRO testing method pores over sewage to flush out COVID-19 outbreaks

Testing sewerage is an effective way to track the coronavirus. Photo: Getty
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Testing sewage in Australian suburbs would be a cheap and easy way for health authorities to pin down localised outbreaks of coronavirus, the national science agency says.

The CSIRO has published new research after testing different methods of analysing wastewater to find the most cost-effective, rapid and accurate system.

It says scientific techniques have been refined so that the presence of COVID-19 carriers in the community can be identified regardless of whether they show symptoms.

The new research builds on the world’s first peer-reviewed proof-of-concept trial run in Brisbane by CSIRO and The University of Queensland which tested untreated sewage and found fragments of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Wastewater monitoring could save billions world-wide, being significantly cheaper and faster than clinical screening for COVID-19, but would be used as an added diagnostic measure.

CSIRO Chief Executive Dr Larry Marshall said that as COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease, science has found a way to help individual communities avoid a second wave of the pandemic.

“This unique monitoring breakthrough will ensure each suburb gets the medical support it needs so all of us, as a nation, can stay healthier,” Dr Marshall said.

CSIRO researcher Dr Warish Ahmed, who led the findings, says the agency will keep refining concentration and detection methods to provide more sensitive results.

“This will provide information on the prevalence of COVID-19 in the community so public health officials can have as much information as possible to manage an outbreak in a timely manner.”

The results will be shared with a new global scientific collaboration, which brings together more than 50 experts in water-based epidemiology to share testing methods and data on wastewater-based disease surveillance.

The CSIRO says drinking water is very well protected against all viruses, including the new coronavirus.

Trending Now

‘Disappointed’: Unions hit back at ‘substantially lower’ minimum wage increase
Unions fear young women will suffer down the road from today’s super withdrawals
The Ferguson Report: Panic spreads from rort to branch
A two-legged crocodile? Thankfully, they died out when the world was young
Amazing! Despite COVID-19 super funds could end the financial year in the black
Sen. John F. Kennedy (left) and Jean Kennedy Smith (right) speak to a large crowd of people at Logan Airport in Boston on July 17, 1960. The crowd welcomed him home and cheered him on after he became the Democratic nominee for President of the United States.
Farewell to Camelot: An era ends with the death of John F. Kennedy’s last sibling
Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video