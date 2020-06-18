Three men charged after massive methamphetamine haul

A border check of a furniture container shipped from Malaysia has uncovered 360kg of crystal methamphetamine.

The Australian Federal Police seized the drug cargo in Melbourne on June 8 after discovering 18 unlisted cardboard boxes inside the container.

Further inspection showed the boxes were filled with small packages wrapped in aluminium foil.

The AFP estimates the haul to be worth about $180 million and enough to supply 3.6 million drug hits.

“Criminals continue to find different ways to try to hide harmful drugs,” Australian Border Force Commander Craig Palmer said.

Three men, including one Australian and two Malaysians, have been charged.

The 36-year-old Patterson Lakes man was arrested on June 17.

The two Malaysian nationals aged 44 and 45 were later arrested at a property in Melbourne’s CBD.

All three are expected to face Melbourne Magistrates Court.

Additional search warrants were executed around Melbourne and investigations are ongoing.

“Had these drug seizure made its way to Australian streets, countless lives would have been affected,” AFP Assistant Commissioner Southern Command Bruce Giles said.

“We will continue to work closely with our overseas partners to target the criminal syndicates behind the importation and attack the links they have to Australia.”

-AAP