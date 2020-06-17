Premier blasts South Australia’s ‘crazy’ border move

South Australia’s decision to throw open its borders to interstate visitors, except those from Victoria and NSW, has drawn very different reactions from the premiers of the two eastern states.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, who has been vocal on interstate borders shut to prevent the spread of COVID-19, said the move made no sense.

“Yes, we comprise a number of states and each premier has led their state in a different way or [taken] a different approach, but that’s no reason to have internal borders,” she said.

“I can’t see the logic in it. I think it’s crazy.”

But Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews shrugged off the decision.

“I don’t want to be offensive to South Australians, but why would you want to go there? … The best experiences in our nation are right here in Victoria,” he said.

“If you are in a position to get away, even if it is only a few days, stay at home, don’t get too stressed they won’t let you into Adelaide.”

SA Premier Steven Marshall announced on Tuesday that the state would drop all entry requirements for people from Western Australia, the Northern Territory and Tasmania from midnight.

Residents of those states can now freely enter SA without needing to complete 14 days quarantine.

Mr Marshall flagged a likely similar decision on Queensland within days. But Victorians and visitors from NSW will have to wait until July 20, the date the Premier had flagged a week ago for dropping border restrictions.

On Tuesday, Mr Marshall said he was “still concerned about NSW and Victoria”. On Wednesday, he couldn’t resist a tongue-in-cheek dig, via social media, at Mr Andrews:

Victoria announced 21 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday – although 15 of them were in travellers in hotel quarantine.

NSW had just one, also in a returned overseas traveller.

Ms Berejiklian has repeatedly expressed her displeasure with intrastate border closures – notably those of Queensland, which have caused problems for NSW border towns such as Tweed Heads.

Despite that – and criticism from senior federal government members – Queensland has stood firm on its closed border, with July 10 named as the likely date for it to reopen.

That date depends on advice from health authorities, although Queensland had no new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and has just five active cases remaining.

Treasury has indicated the delay in reopening the state’s borders has prevented a monthly $650 million boost to Queensland tourism as well as affecting more than 65,000 jobs.

On Wednesday, several of the state’s theme parks announced plans to reopen from June 26.

The state government also faces two legal challenges to the closure. It has said it will fight them in court, although they are unlikely to be heard before July 10.

-with AAP