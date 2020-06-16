News National Teenage boy fatally stabbed outside shopping centre
Updated:

Teenage boy fatally stabbed outside shopping centre

victoria shooting eastlink monash
A teenage boy has been fatally stabbed in Melbourne. Photo: Getty
A teenage boy has been fatally stabbed after he was allegedly attacked by a gang of males outside a Melbourne shopping centre.

The 16-year-old was outside the Brimbank Shopping Centre at Deer Park in Melbourne’s western suburbs when he was approached by a group of between eight and 10 males just after 4pm on Tuesday.

He was stabbed and died at the scene.

The group of men allegedly fled the scene.

Six of the males were arrested nearby.

The rest remain on the run.

Victoria Police are at the scene to investigate the incident.

MORE TO COME

