Australia’s borders are closed? There’s 8000 reasons that’s not quite true

More than 8000 people have flown into Australia since our borders closed due to the coronavirus, the latest government data shows.

On March 20, the Morrison government officially sealed Australia’s borders to try to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Nearly three months on from that ruling, it’s clear ‘closed borders’ does not mean Australia is fully protected from people bringing coronavirus from abroad.

On Wednesday morning, Australians could breath a sigh of relief after authorities confirmed they had not detected any new COVID-19 cases spreading in the community.

There were just two new cases of coronavirus recorded across the nation in the past day. Both were returned travellers staying in hotel quarantine in Sydney.

But not everyone has been forced into quarantine when they arrive in Australia – and some returned travellers, including a diplomat who lives in Canberra, have exposed others to the virus.