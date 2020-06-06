Australia’s treatment of Aboriginal people has come under the spotlight as #BlackLivesMatter protests continue to rage in the United States.

On social media and at dinner tables around the nation, the alleged murder of African-American George Floyd has forced Australians to look at our own record when it comes to indigenous incarceration.

Since the 1991 Royal Commission, 432 Indigenous Australians have died while in police custody. There have been no convictions.

But navigating the subject of racism can be difficult.

Racist stereotypes surrounding First Nations people still exist today, and even seemingly-innocuous comments can have racial connotations.

Aboriginal comedian Andy Saunders, from Biripi Country in New South Wales, has offered some quick ways you can debunk uninformed comments next time you hear them.

1. Australia doesn’t have the same racial problems as the United States.

“Just because something isn’t visible doesn’t mean it isn’t there,” Mr Saunders told The New Daily. “Systemic racism is the worst kind. It has been a constant for us.” This is Australia.. pic.twitter.com/2cWzN383m1 — shahleena musk (@musk_shah) June 3, 2020 2. The government spends a lot of money on Indigenous people. What more do they want? “Not much – keep the money,” he said. “We only want constitutional inclusion, just to be recognised as human beings. That’s all.” 3. Lots of countries were colonised around the world. Shouldn’t we just “get over it”? “Lots of people who are descendants of colonists address it and move on together with a treaty intact and acknowledge it,” Mr Saunders said. “Shouldn’t you just do that and stop being scared and entitled?”