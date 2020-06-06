News National Australian government rejects China’s racism accusation
Updated:

Australian government rejects China’s racism accusation

Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

The Australia government has rejected China’s accusation of Australians attacking Chinese people during the coronavirus pandemic.

China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism has advised the public to avoid travelling to Australia, citing racial discrimination and violence against Chinese people in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There has been an alarming increase recently in acts of racial discrimination and violence against Chinese and Asians in Australia, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the ministry said in a statement on Friday evening.

It did not give any specific examples of such discrimination or violence.

“We reject China’s assertions in this statement, which have no basis in fact,” Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said on Saturday.

“Our rejection of these claims, which have been falsely made by Chinese officials previously, is well known to them.”

He said it was unfortunate that Australia had to close its borders with China to protect the country from COVID-19 as it spread from Wuhan.

“This decision was criticised by the Chinese government at the time, but it proved to be a critical decision in keeping Australians safe from the devastation faced by much of the rest of the world,” he said.

“Australia is enjoying world-leading success in suppressing the spread of COVID-19 and, when the health advice allows, we look forward to again welcoming visitors from all backgrounds to our safe and hospitable nation.”

This is the latest is a series of frictions between the two countries.

China last month slapped a tariff on imports of Australian barley as well as blocking beef imports from several Australian sources due to labelling issues, coinciding with Australia calling for an investigation into the origin of the COVID-19 virus in China.

A racist message was spray painted onto a Melbourne family’s home after they were targeted three times in a week. Photo: ABC News

Labor’s Jason Clare believes there has been a spike in racist abuse during the pandemic and hopes Foreign Minister Marise Payne is talking to China.

“I hope that she’s on the phone talking to the Chinese government about this, as well as all of the other issues that seem to be a problem at the moment,” Mr Clare told ABC television on Saturday.

“I’m sure I speak on behalf of all of the tourist operators up and down and right across Australia when I say that we want to get tourists back when it’s safe to do so,” he said.

Liberal backbencher Jason Faliniski said clearly Australia is going through a more strained time with China than it has before.

“I think diplomacy is best done quietly and not done publicly and with a fog horn,” he told ABC television.

“I think that there have been unfortunate incidents where people have been blaming members of the Chinese community for the pandemic in Australia, so that’s something that we need to resolve.”

He said the Prime Minister and the leader of the Opposition have both spoken quite strongly against this.

-with AAP

Trending Now

‘You can’t say that!’: We all can be a bit ignorant – but that can change
First home buyers could be forced to wait up to an extra year to afford the deposit on a home.
Pandemic is making it even harder for first-home buyers to raise their deposits
Retirees are having to be unnecessarily frugal.
This retirement tax punishes those who provide for the future
Secret Number
Online guerrilla warfare: How K-Pop stans silenced white supremacists
melbourne black lives matter
Thousands expected to gather for ‘unlawful’ protest despite court ban
Blood vessels, not lungs? COVID-19 might not be a respiratory disease
Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video