News National Universities say they face big coronavirus revenue hit

Universities say they face big coronavirus revenue hit

The coronavirus outbreak could cost Australian universities $16 billion in revenue. Photo: Getty
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Australia’s universities are flagging the ongoing impact of COVID-19 pandemic could cost them billions in revenue over the next four years.

The higher education sector has been hit hard by a drop off in international students as the pandemic led to border closures.

The federal government’s early move to stop people coming from China was especially damaging, with that country the largest source of international students to Australia.

New modelling by Universities Australia, released on Wednesday, predicts the sector could lose $16 billion in revenue between now and 2023.

“We can’t pretend that won’t have a big impact,” UA chief executive Catriona Jackson said in a statement.

“Not only does that revenue support the staff and facilities to educate the next generation of skilled workers, it also pays for much of the research and innovation that keeps Australia internationally competitive.”

Ms Jackson said independent estimates show that between $3.3 billion and $3.5 billion annually of the research and development functions of universities could be at risk.

“The danger is that if universities are unable to continue funding this activity, Australia’s ability to innovate its way out of the COVID-19 recession will be severely hampered.”

The national cabinet’s guidelines for lifting restrictions say international students may be able to return once the nation reaches the third stage, anticipated in July.

Trending Now

Coronavirus briefing: China refused to give WHO data, leaked recordings reveal
Two bidders and two very different visions for the future of Virgin Australia
Vanuatu travel
International travel could resume as early as September: Here’s where we could go
As US police are charged over attack, indigenous Australians call for action
Garry Linnell: The greatest story you’ve probably never heard
Negative GDP growth in the March quarter will almost guarantee Australia meets the technical definition of recession.
Australia might avoid a ‘technical’ recession. Here’s what that means
Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video