A NSW Police officer is under investigation following the violent arrest of an Indigenous teenager in Sydney.

The 17-year-old was arrested in a Surry Hills park on Monday night after allegedly telling a male police officer “I’ll crack you in the f–king jaw, bro”.

The incident was captured on a mobile phone, with the footage later posted on social media.

In the video, the officer can be seen telling the teenager to turn around and put his hands behind his back, before he kicks the young man’s legs out from beneath him and handcuffs him face down on the ground.

A female officer is seen holding down the teen’s legs.

The person filming can be heard yelling: “You just slammed him on his face. He’s in pain.”

NSW Police on Tuesday said the professional standards command was investigating.

“The constable involved has been placed on restricted duties while this review is carried out,” a spokesman said in the statement.

“Senior officers have met with the community and local elders and will keep them appraised throughout the process.”

The person who posted the video on Facebook said the teenager sustained cuts and grazes to his knee and a bruised shoulder, as well as chipped teeth, before being transferred to St Vincent’s Hospital.

A hospital spokesman on Tuesday told AAP the teen was discharged in a satisfactory condition on Monday night.

“He didn’t sustain serious injuries that warranted him being admitted,” the spokesman said.