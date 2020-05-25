News National New eased coronavirus restrictions: How many friends can I invite over?
New eased coronavirus restrictions: How many friends can I invite over?

The loosening of coronavirus restrictions mean more opportunities to socialise, but we must follow the rules. Photo: Getty
Coronavirus restrictions are lifting across Australia, giving us more freedom after months of lockdown to do the things we love.

But it doesn’t mean you can jump on Facebook and organise a celebration with 50 of your closest friends.

There are still strict rules about what you can and can’t do, and the guidelines are different in every state and territory.

We’ve made it simple for you by outlining the latest easing of restrictions across the country.

Click on the graphic, below, for details about restrictions where you live.

This information is current as of Monday morning.

