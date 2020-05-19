More than one million Australians will soon not be covered when visiting 42 private hospitals due to a bitter dispute with the network’s owners.

The proposed agreement between six members of the Australian Health Services Alliance (AHSA) – including Australian Unity and Teachers Health Fund – and Healthscope fell apart on April 23 with a war of words erupting between the two sides on Monday.

The six affected AHSA members are:

Australian Unity

Teachers Health Fund

CUA Health

Reserve Bank Health Society

CBHS Corporate Health

CBHS Health Fund.

The dissolution means those covered by the above providers, who had not previously pre-booked, will be unable to access treatment at Healthscope hospitals without incurring out-of-pocket costs after June 8.

Emergency hospital admissions will continue until September 7.

Healthscope pulled out of negotiations after it said an agreement couldn’t be reached on the rate offered to them by the health funds.

But the Teachers Health Fund, which represents more than 160,000 teachers and their families, argued it was Healthscope being unreasonable by charging “additional fees” for industry-minimum standards.

The counter narratives sparked a public spat with Teachers Health Fund chief executive Brad Joyce calling the private hospital operator “irresponsible and unconscionable”.

“This opportunistic and exploitative behaviour demonstrates the lack of competition faced by Healthscope and its ability to make take-it-or-leave-it offers to health funds,” he said on Monday.

“It unfairly targets teachers who are already facing personal and professional challenges during COVID-19.

“Considering the current climate, supporting the physical and mental health needs of our teachers should not be used as a bargaining tool.”

But Healthscope said it was very disappointed with the “public commentary” and mis-characterisation of good-faith negotiations.

“This decision was not taken lightly,” a spokesperson told The New Daily.

“Unfortunately, the rate offered for this two-year agreement was simply not enough to allow our hospitals to meet their costs, such as paying the salaries of our nursing and other hospital staff, which was not something we could accept.

“It was also significantly out of step with what other health insurers pay.”

Healthscope Hospitals

Australian Capital Territory

National Capital Private Hospital

New South Wales

Campbelltown Private Hospital

Hunter Valley Private Hospital

Lady Davidson Private Hospital

Mosman Private Hospital

Nepean Private Hospital

Newcastle Private Hospital

Northern Beaches Hospital

Norwest Private Hospital

Prince of Wales Private Hospital

Sydney Southwest Private Hospital

The Hills Private Hospital

The Sydney Clinic

Tweed Day Surgery

Northern Territory

Darwin Private Hospital

Queensland

Brisbane Private Hospital

Gold Coast Private Hospital

Pacific Private Hospital

Peninsula Private Hospital

Pine Rivers Private Hospital

Sunnybank Private Hospital

South Australia

Ashford Hospital

Flinders Private Hospital

Griffith Rehabilitation Hospital

Parkwynd Private Hospital

The Memorial Hospital

Tasmania

Hobart Private Hospital

St Helen’s Private Hospital

Victoria

Bellbird Private Hospital

Dorset Rehabilitation Centre

Frankston Private Hospital

Holmesglen Private Hospital

John Fawkner Private Hospital

La Trobe Private Hospital

Knox Private Hospital

Melbourne Private Hospital

North Eastern Rehabilitation Centre

Northpark Private Hospital

Ringwood Private Hospital

The Geelong Clinic

The Melbourne Clinic

The Victoria Clinic

The Victorian Rehabilitation Centre

Western Australia

Mount Hospital