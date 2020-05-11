News National Eased coronavirus restrictions across Australia: Here’s what you can do – and when
Coronavirus restrictions are gradually easing across Australia after Prime Minister Scott Morrison unveiled the ‘three-step roadmap’ out of lockdown.

The rules vary according to where you live, so don’t take the advice of your cousin’s friend’s brother who read something on Facebook from his mate in another state.

We’ve made it simple for you by outlining the latest easing of restrictions across the country. Click on the graphic, below, for details about restrictions where you live.

This information is current as of Monday morning.

 

