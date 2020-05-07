Mums in some states will be able to see their families this weekend, while others will have to settle for phone calls and video chats under a range of varied restrictions changes across the country.

State governments are still able to set their own regulations, according to their own strategies. Thursday’s updates ranged from Queensland’s expanded visitors ruling, to a staunch no-budge front in Victoria.

The overarching message from all leaders in all states is for individuals to exercise common sense and restraint: Even if you are permitted to visit other households, do not do so if you display any of the coronavirus symptoms, and practise social distancing at all times. That still means no hugs or handshakes.

Confused? Fair. Here’s a state-by-state guide to who can do what, with who, where.

Queensland

Sunshine State mums can be visited by up to five people from the same residence, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced on Thursday.

It’s because the state has been doing a “great job”, Ms Palaszczuk said.

So that’s up to five people from the same household, allowed to visit another household. Just make sure social distancing remains between members of different households – no hugs for now.

The 50-kilometre travel limit is also waned for household visits, but remains in place for all other activities, such as shopping and exercise.

The repealed restrictions start on Sunday.

New South Wales

While the national cabinet is due to meet on Friday, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian warned her state to not get excited about the possibility of relaxed visiting guidelines by the weekend.

As it stands, two adults and dependent children can visit another household. Ms Berejiklian explained that on Mother’s Day, this could look like several, seperate visits across the day – one visit for breakfast, another for dinner. Again, social distancing restrictions apply within the home.

Victoria

Victoria is keeping its social distancing restrictions firmly in place, Premier Dan Andrews said.

“The last thing we want to do is to ease off any of those restrictions without a sense of confidence that we are truly on top of this,” Mr Andrews said.

It remains the state with the strictest restrictions, where Victorians can only leave their homes for four reasons: To get food and supplies, for medical care and caregiving, to exercise, and attend work or school.

Even Mr Andrews said he won’t be relaxing restrictions for his own mother.

“I can tell you what I will be doing on Mother’s Day, I will not be visiting my mum. She is in good health, but has underlying health issues. I just wouldn’t do it. I would very much like to,” the Premier said.

“These are unprecedented times. We are all doing things very differently. Many of us are making all sorts of different changes in our lives.”

South Australia

South Australians will be free to visit their mums this Sunday, off the back of nearly two weeks free of new infections.

Gatherings are limited to 10 people, and social distancing rules still apply.

Western Australia

The West has been performing well, and as such, will keep its state borders closed. But if you’re already in the state, you’ve got a plethora of activities you can do with mum on Sunday.

You can have gatherings of up to 10 people, and even go for picnics, hikes and boat trips. As long as that golden 1.5 metre rules is observed.

Tasmania

The Apple Aisle is still grappling with an outbreak linked to a hospital in the state’s north west, and Premier Peter Gutwein is followed the lead of Mr Andrews in keeping a hardline approach to restrictions.

Tasmanians are advised to stay home at all times, unless they’re leaving the house to shop for essential supplies, go to work or school, exercise, get medical help or provide care or support for someone else.

If mum lives separately to you, you’ll have to wish her a happy day from afar.

Mr Gutwein has flagged he’ll announce details of any possible restriction changes on Friday, after the National Cabinet meeting.

Northern Territory, ACT

The NT is ahead of the country in easing restrictions. Last week it relaxed laws to re-open swimming pools and parks, and welcomed social gatherings between friends and family. There’s no limit to gatherings as long as social distancing guidelines are followed.

In the ACT, two people can visit another household as long as the social distancing rules are followed. There’s still a two-person gap on outdoor gatherings, if the people do not live together.

Note: This is a guide only. Restrictions are subject to change at any time at discretion of governments. Check your state’s health department website for any changes.