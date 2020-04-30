Polly Waffle return fast-tracked due to the coronavirus crisis

It has been more than a decade since the humble Polly Waffle chocolate bar graced Australian shelves.

But in one of the few bright sparks among the coronavirus doom and gloom, the famous log of marshmallowy goodness is rising from the dead.

The federal government is pumping almost $50 million into manufacturing projects to create jobs during the pandemic.

One of the beneficiaries is Robern Menz, a confectionary in South Australia, which will receive $1 million to establish a state-of-the-art Polly Waffle production line.

Given the chocolate bar has been out of production for more than a decade, custom-built machinery will be required to bring the bar back to life.

The project is expected to create 38 jobs.

About 200 other projects will be supported through the manufacturing cash splash.

Industry Minister Karen Andrews said the public funding injection couldn’t come at a better time.

“As we face the coronavirus pandemic and look to come out the other side stronger, this investment will be more critical than ever,” Ms Andrews said on Thursday.

The popular chocolate bar was invented in 1947 by Hoadleys Chocolates in Melbourne, before it was sold to Rowntree, then Nestlé.

Australians were shocked when the iconic treat was pulled from shelves by Nestlé in 2009, before it was eventually acquired by Robern Menz in 2019.

The Polly Waffle will make its long-awaited return in early 2021.

-with AAP