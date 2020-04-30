Across Australia, hundreds of boys with beautiful voices have started singing at computer screens at the same time every week.

And no, they haven’t gone loopy over the coronavirus pandemic.

The talented young singers are rehearsing with the Australian Boys Choir over a Zoom video call.

Determined to stay in tune during lockdown, the prestigious choir has turned to technology to keep rehearsals going.

Artistic director Nick Dinopoulos said he was pleased the choir had found a way to “allow the boys to stay connected through their singing”.

“We’ve got 80 years of culture and tradition to preserve,” Mr Dinopoulos told The New Daily.

“We have to come out the other side of this – there is no other choice in my mind – and the technology is letting us do that.”

Choirboy Ryland Mitchell, 10, said the virtual rehearsals worked by having every singer muted so they were unable to hear each other’s voices during the video call.

“Singing isn’t always about listening to what other people do – you need to watch the conductor,” Ryland told The New Daily.

“On Zoom, it’s a lot different because you have to sing, but you’re also singing to no one and no one can hear you.”

He said the biggest challenge of virtual choir rehearsals was missing face-to-face time with his friends.

But there were some benefits as well, like not having to wear uniform.

“The uniform isn’t uncomfortable, but you can get pretty hot sometimes,” he laughed.