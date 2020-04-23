News National Tennis champion Rafael Nadal’s hilarious unforced error on Instagram Live
Updated:

Tennis champion Rafael Nadal’s hilarious unforced error on Instagram Live

Tennis champions Rafael Nadal and rival Roger Federer chatted on Instagram Live after a false start.
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

After dominating opponents on the world stage, tennis superstar Rafael Nadal faced an unlikely challenger this week: Instagram.

The Spanish sports legend arranged an Instagram Live session with rivals such as Roger Federer and Andy Murray.

But it turned out Nadal’s flair on the tennis court did not translate to using social media.

The 19-time grand slam singles champion laughed as viewers watched him struggle to invite his fellow players into the group chat, admitting he didn’t know what he was doing using the Live function.

“As you can see, I’m a disaster in everything,” Nadal said, with a smile.

“But I’m trying hard.”

Murray had a crack at Nadal in the comments section, writing: “This is brilliant … He can win 52 French Opens, but not work Instagram”.

Eventually Nadal managed to invite Federer to the chat.

Trending Now

virgin-australia-voluntary-administration
Virgin Australia enters voluntary administration. This is what it means for staff and customers
Shadow Treasurer rules out support for GST hike after RBA calls for reform
How to keep romance alive with your partner under coronavirus lockdown
Maths, reading and better nutrition: All the reasons to cook with your kids
credit-card-debt-coronavirus
Choice urges banks to slash interest rates on credit cards
‘It’s like your brain is eating itself’: Battling anxiety in the age of COVID-19