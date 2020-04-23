Tennis champion Rafael Nadal’s hilarious unforced error on Instagram Live

After dominating opponents on the world stage, tennis superstar Rafael Nadal faced an unlikely challenger this week: Instagram. The Spanish sports legend arranged an Instagram Live session with rivals such as Roger Federer and Andy Murray.

But it turned out Nadal’s flair on the tennis court did not translate to using social media.

The 19-time grand slam singles champion laughed as viewers watched him struggle to invite his fellow players into the group chat, admitting he didn’t know what he was doing using the Live function.

“As you can see, I’m a disaster in everything,” Nadal said, with a smile.

“But I’m trying hard.”

Murray had a crack at Nadal in the comments section, writing: “This is brilliant … He can win 52 French Opens, but not work Instagram”.

Eventually Nadal managed to invite Federer to the chat.