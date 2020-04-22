How to keep romance alive with your partner under coronavirus lockdown

We all know that distance makes the heart grow fonder.

But for many couples living in close quarters under strict stay-at-home rules, spending time apart simply isn’t an option.

Many might have considered this strange new time a good opportunity to spend quality time together – and maybe even a chance for some spontaneous seduction.

But if the excitement of sparking up a work-from-home-office romance didn’t last long, don’t fret – it’s natural that the pressure of confinement can take a toll.

But a top Melbourne sexologist says there are steps we can take to help keep romance alive in these unusual conditions.

Chantelle Otten, a psycho-sexologist and relationship expert, told The New Daily that “sex and intimacy were still important, even when you spend 24/7 together”.

“For some I can understand this may be hard, because of the stress of COVID-19 and the fact that desire may decrease during this time,” Ms Otten said.

“But be mindful that tactile intimacy does elevate mood, boosts immunity and is a good stress relief.”

So, what can you do to reignite the fire in lockdown?

Spend a brief period of time apart

Although tough travel restrictions make it difficult to get space from each other, you still have some options.

Go for a run, walk or a bike ride by yourself.

Call a friend while walking around the block.

Put your headphones in and read a book on your bed – alone.

“Having some ‘me’ time is not selfish,” Ms Otten said.

“It’s beneficial to building on your relationship as it gives you both time to recharge your batteries and allows you to listen to your inner self.

“You need to have distance in order to cultivate desire.”

Avoid excess screen time

Watching a lot of television or mindlessly scrolling through social media can make us feel more irritable than usual.

Rather than burying yourself in devices, it’s better to talk openly with your partner.

“It’s important that as a couple that you learn how to deal with conflict calmly and productively,” she said.

“Communication is key to this, and it’s important to raise issues when they occur – don’t stew on it.”

What about singles?

Popular dating apps like Bumble and Hinge have added in a ‘Date from Home’ function, where dates occur via video or phone calls.

“This is great because if you’re looking to meet someone you don’t have to put your love life on hold, you can spend the time getting to know people, without rushing into the intimacy part,” Ms Otten said.

“Go on a dinner date from your separate apartments. Do the washing together. Teach each other how to cook. There are so many great opportunities.”

Going on a date without having to change out of trackie dacks?

Now that’s one upside to lockdown.