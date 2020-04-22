If you’re getting sick of back-to-back video calls, why not invite a goat to crash your next meeting?

Now is your chance.

To make up for huge donation losses due to the coronavirus, Sweet Farm in the US state of California is offering video meetings with its ‘animal ambassadors’, including Paco the llama, Juno the goat, Magnolia the cow or Steve the rooster.

For a donation as low as $65, six people can join a 20-minute virtual meeting with an animal, as well as a virtual tour of the farm.

“This tour will highlight a few of our animal ambassadors and areas of the farm and is great for parties, happy hours and family events,” the website reads.

“We will join your call, do a quick intro of the farm and introduce you to the animals on your virtual tour.

“You can ask us questions or just hang out.”

Sweet Farm is a non-profit animal sanctuary that houses a variety of barnyard animals.

Founder Nate Salpeter told NPR news the farm had lost more than half its donations due to California’s statewide orders preventing public gatherings, including in-person farm tours and events.

“Sixty to 70 per cent of our revenue has gone out the door,” Mr Salpeter said.

“So very quickly we had to figure out a way that we can still execute on our mission while also driving revenue.”