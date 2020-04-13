Coronavirus social distancing inspires DIY garden projects

With the extra time at home in isolation, many of us are getting our hands dirty in the garden and experimenting with DIY projects.

Although most shops have been closed for weeks, hardware stores like Bunnings still remain open.

Have you started a herb garden under lockdown?

Or given your backyard a blitz?

We want to know what the green thumbs are doing under coronavirus home isolation.

Send us a photo – and help inspire other readers to get busy in the garden.

Send a photo or video (and contact details so a reporter can follow up) showing what you’ve been up to at home. Email: editorial@thenewdaily.com.au

Adelaide woman Suzy McKenna has used her extra time at home to create coronavirus-themed stress balls and beanies, and has now made a garden bed using hard rubbish.

The 73-year-old said her latest project was made from old bed ends collected from the street over time.

“I attached it with a bit of rope,” Ms McKenna told The New Daily.

“It’s all very DIY.”

To see how The New Daily readers are staying sane at home during the coronavirus pandemic, click here

Ms McKenna said her regular social activities with other retirees had been cancelled due to the coronavirus-related restrictions on group activities.

But that hasn’t stopped her from keeping busy and productive.

She wants others social distancing at home to use the opportunity to explore their creative side, too.

“I think we are all creative and we are all artists,” Ms McKenna said.

“It’s something that everybody has, even people who argue they don’t. If you’re cooking a meal, you’re doing something creative.”