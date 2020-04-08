As social distancing rules become increasingly restrictive around Australia, questions have been raised over what type of exercise is permitted in each state and territory.

We all need to do our bit to limit the spread of the coronavirus by staying at home as much as possible.

But it’s also important to look after our health – both physical and mental – which is why the government has allowed us to keep exercising.

However, that doesn’t mean it’s open slather to do whatever activity we want outside in the name of keeping fit.

Shutdown laws aren’t just about the germs

It’s not just the risk of passing on the virus that has driven authorities to make tough laws.

Consider this: If you travel out of your area to hike, it means you’d potentially stop at a petrol station or shop to fuel up – potentially passing on germs to other areas.

There’s also more risk you could break down, get in a car crash or even have a fall.

That could put more strain on police and emergency crews who are already stretched because of the pandemic.

Do you think you know the rules? Take our quiz to find out.