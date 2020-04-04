Time for change: Don’t forget to turn your clocks back tonight

Daylight saving is winding down this weekend for many states, which often leads to the same question – do I turn my clocks forward, or back?

Granted, for some this isn’t a question they need bother themselves with.

Our smartphones and smartwatches do the heavy lifting here, ringing in the change automatically.

But for those doing it the more traditional way, here is what you need to know.

Clocks are turned back one hour this Sunday in all states and territories except for Western Australia, Northern Territory and Queensland.

The new time officially comes into effect at 3am on April 5, Daylight Saving Time (DST).

In New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania and the ACT, the time will shift backward an hour from 3am to 2am.

Residents living in these areas should manually switch the time clocks and watches that won’t do it automatically before they go to bed on Saturday night.

It’s always nice to wake up to that extra hour of sleep.