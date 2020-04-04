News National Time for change: Don’t forget to turn your clocks back tonight

Time for change: Don’t forget to turn your clocks back tonight

Remember to set your clock an hour earlier on Saturday night, and complain about it in the morning.
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Daylight saving is winding down this weekend for many states, which often leads to the same question – do I turn my clocks forward, or back?

Granted, for some this isn’t a question they need bother themselves with.

Our smartphones and smartwatches do the heavy lifting here, ringing in the change automatically.

But for those doing it the more traditional way, here is what you need to know.

Clocks are turned back one hour this Sunday in all states and territories except for Western Australia, Northern Territory and Queensland.

The new time officially comes into effect at 3am on April 5, Daylight Saving Time (DST).

In New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania and the ACT, the time will shift backward an hour from 3am to 2am.

Residents living in these areas should manually switch the time clocks and watches that won’t do it automatically before they go to bed on Saturday night.

It’s always nice to wake up to that extra hour of sleep.

Trending Now

Real estate agents have possibly broken the law by encouraging renters to draw down on their super.
Real estate industry under fire for ‘outrageous’ advice to pay rent with super
Scott Morrison
Coronavirus has paused Parliament. This is what should be happening instead
ATO defers its collection of super to let funds keep liquid cash in hand
afterpay-credit-coronavirus-debt
Coronavirus: What you need to know about credit in a pandemic
Coronavirus lockdown: When can we all go back to life as it used to be?
Cara Delevingne Poppy Delevingne
Lockdown lux: Check out where the celebs are holed up