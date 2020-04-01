Couple confusion: Can you visit your partner under coronavirus laws or not?

As social distancing laws aimed at curbing COVID-19 become increasingly restrictive around the country, confusion reigns about whether people can visit their partners.

It comes as Australia’s coronavirus death toll rose to 20 on Tuesday night with the death of a woman in Sydney.

The 95-year-old was a resident of the Dorothy Henderson Lodge in Epping where one of the earliest community COVID-19 outbreaks emerged.

Her death took the NSW toll to nine, and was the fifth from the Sydney aged-care facility.

To try to slow the virus’ spread, NSW, Victoria and Tasmania have introduced tough public health orders, giving police the power to fine or arrest people who leave home without a reasonable excuse.

But the crackdown has left couples who live apart wondering, ‘Can I be fined for visiting my partner under the new rules? Or is visiting them a reasonable excuse to leave home?’.

On Wednesday morning, NSW Police Commissioner Mike Fuller confirmed people were allowed to visit their partners in that state, under exemptions for “care” – which includes mental health.

Asked if people could still visit their “boyfriend or girlfriend”, Mr Fuller said: “Absolutely, that’s under care.”

“Mental health is under care,” he said. “I think we have to look after each other, but don’t take the whole family with you. Don’t take your grandparents.”

The clarification came after NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said people could leave their homes only for work or education, medical reasons, to buy essentials or to exercise.

But in Victoria, Premier Daniel Andrews remained firm: Residents who do not live with their partners cannot visit them.

Victoria’s “stage three” coronavirus shutdown legislation states the only people allowed to enter homes there are:

Fellow residents;

people who have been directed to self-isolate there;

visitors related to work or education;

people for private real estate inspections;

paramedics or people for medical or emergency reasons;

people who are required there by law.

Under Victorian rules, two people are allowed to exercise together.

Questioned on whether this meant a ban on partners visiting each other, Mr Andrews said: “People should not do that”.

“That’s not work, that’s not care-giving, that’s not medical care, that’s not shopping for the things you need when you need them, and it does not comply with the rules,” he said.

Victorian Police and Emergency Services Minister Lisa Neville earlier tweeted “you cannot visit your partner for social reasons. There are select reasons you can go to the home of your partner. They are outlined clearly in the directives of the CHO which you can find and read at: https://dhhs.vic.gov.au/coronavirus.”

You cannot visit your partner for social reasons. There are select reasons you can go to the home of your partner. They are outlined clearly in the directives of the CHO which you can find and read at: https://t.co/lZt5A46ROh — Lisa Neville (@LisanevilleMP) March 31, 2020

“I know it does seem very harsh,” she said.

“But it is part of the directive of the chief health officer based on how this virus can easily spread moving from household to household.”

Mr Andrews said people had to ask themselves whether their actions were “worth a life” before visiting a partner or friend.

“If you don’t need to do it, don’t do it. That’s a very, very simple thing,” he said.

“Stay at home, preserve the health system and save lives. We’ve got a long way to go and I know I’m asking a lot.

“We’ve all got to play our part, and I’m very proud of Victorians who are, and I’ve got a message for those who aren’t: you will be caught and the fines are significant, but it’s not dollars, it’s lives. That’ll be the true cost of you breaking these rules.”

Mr Andrews said at least eight fines had been issued for people breaching physical distancing rules and thanked Victoria Police for working in “very challenging circumstances”.

He said the fines were issued to people who breached the two-person rule and others who left their home before finishing 14 days of quarantine.

“The fines are steep. They are a very significant cost if you get caught, and you will get caught if you’re doing the wrong thing.

“But ultimately no gathering, no party, no choice that you make is worth someone else’s life.”