Coronavirus at home: How are you and your household passing the time?

How are you keeping yourself sane amid the #StayAtHome movement?

Are you going stir crazy on your lonesome?

Or are you handling it like a pro who has been training for social distancing all along?

We want to hear your stories and see photos of what you’ve been up to during this strange time.

Get creative! We’ll share some of our favourites in the morning news bulletin, along with any tips and tricks you may have for others doing their bit to flatten the curve.

Share your photos and ideas for making use of the time at home. Email: editorial@thenewdaily.com.au

Maybe you’ve rediscovered a hobby.

Or you’re building a cubby out of all the toilet rolls you realised you don’t actually need.

Victorian mum Lisa Hammond has used the opportunity to spend some time with her kids – and brighten up the neighbourhood in the process.

The colourful chalk art is bringing smiles to all who pass by for their daily dose of exercise on the streets of Mentone.