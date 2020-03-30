The five things you can do for your mental health in coronavirus lockdown

If you’re feeling like you’re life has suddenly been turned upside down, you are not alone.

But just like every other challenging time in history, this period will pass and we will bounce back again.

In the meantime, it is important to remember there are some things you can do to help keep your brain balanced while staying at home.

Stay connected

We are all in this together so if you are feeling anxious, it’s likely your friends and family are feeling the same way.

Take advantage of technology and reach out to them.

Organise a group video chat, play a game online, send your friends a funny meme or FaceTime your parents.

Although it’s not the same as face-to-face contact, there are countless ways we can brighten up each other’s day.

It’s the 21st century – make the most of it.

Keep up a daily routine

Set an alarm. Make your bed. Exercise. Have a shower. Eat breakfast.

Whatever you can do to keep up a semblance of a normal daily routine will help you get through your temporary life under lockdown.

Keep a to-do list and set yourself tasks, such as clearing out old food items from the fridge or cleaning your bedroom.

This way, you’ll feel like you’re achieving something every day – even if it’s small.

Learn a new skill

The internet can be our best friend or our worst enemy.

Spending time on social media can be a good way to feel connected, but it can also bring us down.

Remember there are a lot of other ways to be productive online – it doesn’t have to be a mindless scroll of news feeds.

There is a wealth of information online and an endless supply of DIY tutorials and support groups.

Use it to your advantage.

Google how to fix that broken zipper on your sleeping bag or find a YouTube tutorial that will teach you how to play your favourite TV show’s theme song on guitar.

Make time for yourself

Read a book, prepare a healthy meal, write a diary or try yoga.

It’s OK to say ‘no’ to friends or family if you don’t have the mental energy to talk to them.

Try to find something you can do each day that makes you feel good.

Exercise

Go for a run or a walk outside when you can.

Not only will it help boost endorphins and make it easier to feel positive, you’ll also be giving your body the best chance of fighting off illness.

The fewer people in hospital, the better.

The best thing you can do to help our health workers during the coronavirus crisis is to stay healthy.