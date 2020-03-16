News National Coronavirus crisis response helps Scott Morrison lead in polls
Have voters forgotten about sports rorts and Hawaii? Maybe. Scott Morrison is leading the Newspoll as preferred PM. Photo: Getty/TND
Federal Labor remains ahead of the coalition on a two-party preferred basis in the latest Newspoll but the survey also suggests Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s approval ratings were boosted by his government’s economic stimulus package.

Labor leads the coalition 51 per cent to 49 per cent, unchanged from the previous month, according to the latest opinion poll published by The Australian newspaper on Sunday evening.

Mr Morrison has overtaken Labor leader Anthony Albanese as the preferred prime minister, with the poll showing the Liberal leader rising two points to 42 per cent.

Mr Albanese was preferred by 38 per cent, down three points from February, and another 20 per cent of respondents were uncommitted.

Newspoll indicated 75 per cent of people supported the government’s decision to forgo a budget surplus in favour of economic stimulus amid the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic.

