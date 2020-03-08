News National Financial help unveiled for women fleeing domestic violence
Updated:

Financial help unveiled for women fleeing domestic violence

Christmas family violence
Microloans will help women and children escape the horrors of male violence and domestic terror. Photo: Getty
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

The federal government will inject $20 million into a no-interest loan program to help women experiencing domestic violence buy basic goods.

Loans of up to $2000 would be available through Good Shepherd Microfinance’s No Interest Loan Scheme, Social Services Minister Anne Ruston announced on Sunday.

“Women leaving violence often face financial hardship and we hope these loans go some way to help them meet the costs of the basics,” she said.

The loans could go towards furniture, whitegoods, car registration, rental bonds and bill payments.

Senator Anne Ruston: Domestic violence epidemic shames Australia. Photo: Senate

Senator Ruston said with Sunday marking International Women’s Day, it was important for Australians to reflect on what they could to stop family violence.

“We should be ashamed of ourselves in Australia that we have the kind of domestic violence perpetration that we’re seeing,” she told Sky News.

“Until we change people’s behaviour, we’re just going to be responding to domestic violence and we have to start preventing it.”

She said everyone, including male role models, had to step up to the plate.
Sunday’s announcement also included giving women leaving abusive relationships individual financial counsellors to help them get back on track.

Minister for Women Marise Payne pointed to the recent murder of Hannah Clarke and her three children – Aaliyah, Laianah, and Trey – as a sign Australia had to keep working to stop domestic violence.

“It is our duty as a modern society to respect one another, and to foster a culture in which Australian men grow up respecting the women in their lives,” Senator Payne said.

– AAP

Trending Now

coffee-cancer-acrylamide
Grounds for caution: Starbucks bans reusable coffee mugs to limit virus spread
Australia is aiming to become a circular economy, where all waste products are recycled or reused.
Rags to riches: How a ‘circular economy’ will turn Australia’s trash into treasure
‘Selfish’ stockpiling of cheap food staples is hurting low-income earners
Michael Pascoe goes back over the maths on government grant rorts
Doctors slam health minister for ‘cheap shot’ at GP who tested positive for coronavirus
Journalist Deb Knight talks sackings, survival and social media trolls