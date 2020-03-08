News National Coronavirus claims its third Australian victim

Coronavirus claims its third Australian victim

dorothy henderson lodge
The Dorothy Henderson Lodge in Sydney's Macquarie Park has now lost two residents to the virus. Photo: ABC
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

A NSW man in his 80s has died after contracting coronavirus in his Sydney aged care home, taking the nationwide death toll to three.

The 82-year-old was on Wednesday confirmed to have COVID-19 after he picked up the virus from an infected aged care worker in her 50s at BaptistCare’s Dorothy Henderson Lodge in Macquarie Park.

He died overnight in hospital, chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said.

The man’s death follows that of a 95-year-old woman and fellow Dorothy Henderson Lodge resident, and a 78-year-old man in Perth.

More than 70 Australians have tested positive to the coronavirus, with figures expected to continue climbing across the country.

An extra 260,000 masks will be immediately released from the federal stockpile to primary health networks, deputy chief medical officer Paul Kelly said.

“We realised that personal protective equipment for our healthcare workforce and our aged care workforce is absolutely fundamental. We need to make sure that they are kept safe,” Professor Kelly said on Saturday.

-AAP

Trending Now

coffee-cancer-acrylamide
Grounds for caution: Starbucks bans reusable coffee mugs to limit virus spread
7.30 host Leigh Sales riles PM Scott Morrison with ‘excessive secrecy’ questions
Journalist Deb Knight talks sackings, survival and social media trolls
Australia is aiming to become a circular economy, where all waste products are recycled or reused.
Rags to riches: How a ‘circular economy’ will turn Australia’s trash into treasure
Michael Pascoe goes back over the maths on government grant rorts
News Corp, Nine accused of closing AAP to damage competitors