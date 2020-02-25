News National Coronavirus’ economic impact ‘more significant than the bushfires’
Updated:

Coronavirus’ economic impact ‘more significant than the bushfires’

Health Minister Greg Hunt, Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Chief Medical Officer Professor Brendan Murphy. Photo: AAP
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

The coronavirus outbreak is a global health crisis, says Scott Morrison, while Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has warned its economic impacts will be more significant than the bushfires.

As the nation deals with the economic fallout, the Prime Minister confirmed 15 people who returned to Australia had been cleared of the virus, while seven others from the Diamond Princess cruise ship have mild symptoms.

Mr Morrison described the virus as an “unknown global shock”.

“This is not like a global financial crisis. This is a global health crisis,” he told reporters in Canberra on Tuesday.

Mr Frydenberg said his department had not yet finalised its advice on the economic impacts, but warned of the coronavirus’ effects as it “plays out more broadly across the Australian economy.”

The Prime Minister said speculation about the impact on the budget bottom line was unhelpful.

“Hands up those who thought there was going to be a coronavirus epidemic when the budget was released last May? Of course no one did,” Mr Morrison said.

Australia has imposed a strict travel ban on visitors arriving from China.

The Prime minister appears reluctant to extend the ban to other countries where the virus has taken hold.

“We have no advice from the medical experts to suggest that that should be done at this point,” he said.

-with AAP

Trending Now

Alan Joyce’s ‘high-risk strategy’ could see Qantas land ‘bargain-basement’ fleet of Boeing 737 MAXs
burger-king-mould
Burger King banks on mould to get customers to buy more burgers
Wind turbines on a wind farm, Albany, Western Australia, Australia - stock photo
Australia must overhaul its energy grid to stop ‘the lights going out’
‘This didn’t do the gay community justice’: How MAFS blew a ground-breaking opportunity
Seven West Media is in talks with a potential new buyer
‘Engine room of consciousness’: Scientists have found the ‘on’ switch in primate brains