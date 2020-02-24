News National Aussie celebrities appeal to Prime Minister on climate policies
Australian actor Simon Baker is just one of the stars to appear in the video. Photo: Greenpeace
Australian celebrities are calling on Prime Minister Scott Morrison to take action on the nation’s energy policies in a campaign aimed at preventing new bushfires.

Voices such as actor Simon Baker, musician Julia Stone and footy player Dyson Heppell have appeared in a Greenpeace video released on Monday, ask Scott Morrison to shift from coal to renewable energies.

The new campaign features bushfire survivors and Aussie personalities asking the Prime Minister “what sort of world” he wants his daughters to grow up in as a family man.

Imploring Mr Morrison to act so Australia stops “falling behind the rest of world”, the video lists the “unprecedented fires”, “extreme drought” and “flash flooding” that have devastated communities in a “black summer”.

The message from the Dear Scotty campaign claims to be directed to “both sides of politics” and calls for “change, unity, and leadership” to tackle the country’s future.

“People have lost their lives, families have lost their homes, and koalas have burnt alive all over Australia,” Greenpeace Australia Pacific Senior Campaigner Nathaniel Pelle said.

“Everyone is feeling the impacts of this coal-fueled bushfire crisis and we need Scott Morrison to act for their future and the future of all Australians.”

-with AAP

