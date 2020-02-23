Mourners have heard of the heroic and loving nature of mother Hannah Clarke at a vigil in south Brisbane to remember her and her three murdered children.

A heartbroken community on Sunday evening stood by the family and friends of Ms Clarke and her children Laianah, Aaliyah and Trey who were killed at the hands of Rowan Baxter.

Baxter murdered his children and former partner by setting the car they were in alight while Hannah was doing the morning school run.

About 1000 people gathered in a south Brisbane park for Sunday evening’s vigil.

Dressed in pink, Hannah’s father Lloyd and brother Nat, thanked the crowd for their support.

“We would have felt lost without all your support,” Lloyd Clarke said.

“I don’t know how we can repay such kindness.”

Many who addressed the crowd spoke of Hannah’s courage and love.

Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said Hannah was able to give a detailed account of the attack while fighting for her life.

While many tried to remember the best of Ms Clarke and her children, many could not hide their grief over one of the state’s worst acts of domestic violence.

The children died at the scene while Hannah died in hospital.

Baxter died from self-inflicted injuries, say police.

A mass of flowers and children’s toys were laid at the front of the vigil, while hundreds of condolence messages have been written by a community still in shock.

Nikki Brookes was a friend of Ms Clarke, and had to hold back tears as she addressed the crowd.

She called for the community to not turn a blind eye to domestic violence.

“We are a nation in pain,” she said.

“Don’t back away from your friends for the sake of convenience.

“Time’s up on domestic violence.”

