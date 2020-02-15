News National Milk recall in NSW, ACT over e.coli fears
Aldi and 7-Eleven have issued product recalls on milk varieties in New South Wales and the ACT over e.coli contamination fears
Fears of e.coli contamination has prompted Aldi to issue a recall of its full cream milk variety product.

The NSW Food Authority has advised the community of the supermarket chain’s recall of three-litre Farmdale Full Cream Milk which was sold in stores throughout the ACT and NSW.

The product, which has a use by date of February 25, may be contaminated by e.coli which can cause illness if consumed.

7-Eleven also issued a product recall on Thursday for its 7-Eleven Full Cream Milk two-litre product, with the use by date of February 24.
The product was available at stores in NSW and the ACT.

“Consumers should not consume this product but return it to the place of purchase or contact Aldi for a full refund,” the NSW Food Authority said in a statement on Friday.

“Any consumers concerned about their health should seek medical advice.”

Lion Dairy & Drinks, issued the recall of its Dairy Farmers brand on Thursday over concerns the one and three litre full cream milk manufactured at its Penrith site was contaminated.

A further recall of two-litre full cream varieties of Dairy Choice and Community Co The Good Drop took place on Friday.

-with AAP

