A number of flood warnings remain in place for parts of New South Wales and Queensland as Cyclone Uesi churns out hefty swells along Australia’s east coast.

Heavy rainfall could see river and creek levels continue to rise as the category-three system, which is about 1400km off Australian shores, tracks south of New Caledonia.

With flooding still posing a major threat to communities, people in NSW have been advised to take steps to avoid property damage ahead of further predicted rainfall.

The Bureau of Meteorology said Cyclone Uesi won’t make landfall, but its effects will still be felt by coastal communities.

Severe Tropical #CycloneUesi Cat 3 currently located 1400 km off the Aus coast, near New Caledonia. It's tracking south-southwest likely to enter Australian region as a Cat 1 Thur/Fri & weaken during the weekend. Not expected to make landfall. https://t.co/S4dyP1u5bA pic.twitter.com/vv0M7Flc2b — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) February 11, 2020

The cyclone is expected to come close to Queensland on Thursday night or Friday, and then weaken as it moves south towards NSW, bringing with it rain, hazardous swells and high winds.

Parts of Queensland remain on flood watch, with warnings for coastal catchments between Bundaberg and the NSW border.



The southern inland also bracing for significant rain, including Dalby which has flooded once in recent days and could flood again.



A severe thunderstorm is bearing down on Crows Nest and Haden, moving south and potentially causing flash flooding.



NSW bunkers down ahead of further predicted rainfall

The SES said those with properties at risk of inundation should raise moveable items such as furniture as high as possible onto benches or tables, placing electrical items on top.



Farmers on low-lying land close to rivers and creeks were urged to monitor livestock, pumps and other equipment.

A very high chance of showers is forecast for Sydney, with 6-25mm possible on Wednesday and 15-35mm possible on Thursday.



In the northern rivers, Byron Bay and Tweed Heads could each receive 15-50mm on Wednesday. On the mid-north coast, Coffs Harbour could get 15-40mm.



The BOM is saying 15-45mm is possible in Nowra on Wednesday, while on Thursday the South Coast town could get 40-80mm.



Also on the South Coast, Huskisson could get 20-60mm of rain on Wednesday and 40-80mm on Thursday, while Ulladulla could receive 45-90mm on Thursday.



The NSW coast was drenched over the weekend, with up to 550 millimetres of rain falling across parts of the northern rivers, mid-north coast, Central Coast, Sydney, Blue Mountains and the Illawarra.



Sydney recorded its heaviest rain in three decades and was battered by gale-force winds, with emergency services on Tuesday left to clear fallen trees, remove debris and extract cars from floodwaters.



The SES on Tuesday night said it had received some 12,951 requests for help since last Wednesday night, with 10,660 call-outs completed.



Tens of thousands of households in Sydney and the Central Coast were still without power on Tuesday night, with Ausgrid asking customers to prepare for outages into the weekend.



Ausgrid wants the Australian Defence Force to help them restore power, asking the NSW government to make the official “ADF task request”, the Daily Telegraph has reported.



“We have asked all levels of government for assistance, specifically in the form of extra tree clearing resources,” the energy company said in a statement.



-with AAP