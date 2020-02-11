The High Court has found Aboriginal people are exempt from immigration laws, after considering the cases of two men facing deportation for criminal convictions.

Two Indigenous men, Daniel Love and Brendan Thoms, have faced deportation since failing their migration character tests as a result of serving jail sentences.

In a 4-3 split, the High Court today found Aboriginal Australians were not subject to the alien powers in the constitution and could therefore not be deported under immigration law.

But the court stopped short of clearing Mr Love entirely, saying it could not reach agreement on whether he was an Aboriginal person on the facts stated in the case.

Both men were born overseas but moved to Australia as children and held permanent residency visas.

Though he is a native title holder as a member of the Gunggari people, Mr Thoms was born in New Zealand and does not have Australian citizenship.

After serving part of an 18-month sentence for a domestic violence assault he was taken into immigration detention, where he has remained while awaiting the outcome of the High Court case.

Mr Love, a recognised member of the Kamilaroi people but born in Papua New Guinea, was also placed in immigration detention after being sentenced to more than a year in jail for assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

A delegate for Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton had cancelled the 40-year-old’s visa, but that decision was later revoked and he was released from detention.

In an unusual move the High Court held two separate hearings into the case.

It was originally heard in May last year, but came back in December after the court suggested the parties consider whether Aboriginal people occupy a special position, backed up by common law recognition of native title rights.

The proposition said it followed that the crown had a unique obligation to protect Aboriginal society, and in return Aboriginal people owed a permanent allegiance to the crown.

Lawyers for the men submitted that Aboriginal people could not be “alien” to Australia.

“Aboriginal Australians are a permanent part of the Australian community,” they wrote in a submission.

The submissions also stated that at Federation, Aboriginal people were not considered “aliens” under the constitution.

But the Commonwealth told the court any person who was not a citizen was an “alien” under the law, and that Mr Thorns and Mr Love owed their allegiance to the countries they were born in.

