More wild weather for swamped NSW as rain brings danger to Victoria

Tens of thousands of NSW residents are waking up to no power on Monday, with torrential rain expected to bring more heavy flooding and cause rivers to rise to their highest levels in years, even decades.

The devastating storms that brought everything from strong winds to damaging surf at the weekend are now making their way out of eastern NSW and into Victoria’s bushfire-hit regions.

Heavy rain could be enough to help firefighters make gains on fires still burning across Victoria. But the threat of flooding and landslides has authorities worried and firefighters bracing for potential damage to roads across the eastern parts of the state.



Police divers are searching for a Sydney man who went missing after being swept into floodwaters at Galston Gorge in the city’s north, the ABC reported.

Downpours are so severe in some low-lying areas north and south of Sydney, evacuations are happening due to the threat of life-threatening flash flooding.

Video footage (seen below) taken by Sydney resident Ben Grozier at South Curl Curl Beach shows the impact of strong wind gusts on surf conditions.

The relief the wet weather originally provided was short-lived as the severe weather began wreaking havoc. The SES has responded to about 10,000 calls for help and carried out multiple rescues of people trapped by rising rivers and floodwaters.

Images posted to social media show trees fallen onto cars and drivers in heavy traffic, desperate to evacuate.

Power had been shut off to at least 134,000 households on Sunday, with utility companies on Monday morning scrambling to turn the lights back on.

Flooding, blacked-out traffic lights, and road damages have caused closures in inner Sydney, the city’s west and north of NSW, according to Transport NSW.

The Department of Education has shut 54 schools in areas including Narrabeen, Picton, Gosford, Wyong, Penrith and Paramatta.

As well as Sydney, Illawarra and the Central Tablelands are bracing for potentially deadly flash floods as torrential rain fills dams and rivers, the Bureau of Meteorology warned.

Meteorologist Grace Legg said flood warnings have been issued for significant parts of NSW including the Hawkesbury, Nepean and Colo rivers.

“Even if the rainfall has eased some of the riverine flooding will continue,” she told The New Daily.

The Georges River at Milperra is on course to reach levels higher than 1988’s flood and waters near the Narrabeen Lagoon are likely to be worse than the damaging flood of 2016.

Communities along the Hawkesbury and Georges rivers have been ordered to evacuate ahead of surging floodwaters.

Motorists have been urged to heed warnings and stay clear of flooded roads, NSW Emergency Services Minister David Elliott said.

“We have 400 SES volunteers trying to complete the backlog this morning and unfortunately this has included 150 flood rescues,” he said.

“The message to the motorists of Sydney and indeed the wider metropolitan area is if you can avoid being on the roads do so.”

Victoria

A severe weather warning for heavy rainfall is in place for most of Victoria, with rainfall between 25 and 60mm forecast from early Monday morning to mid-afternoon.

Heavier rainfall exceeding 100 millimetres is possible for areas closest to the NSW border, with the east Gippsland region most at risk, BoM’s Ms Legg said.

“Because of the recent bushfires there, overall the area is a bit more susceptible to flash flooding and potential landslides just because of the lack of vegetation through the area,” she said.

Emergency services have advised that in fire-affected areas, rainfall might bring debris into waterways and trigger landslides and damage roads.

Rain started falling across Victorian fire grounds on Monday, providing some relief to firefighters as they prepare for potential damage to roads in the state’s east.

Emergency Victoria said crews are on standby to clean up and remove any hazards from the roads, with machinery deployed in fire-ravaged areas like Orbost and Genoa.

“Heavy rain should be confined to East Gippsland, which is a double-edged sword,” Emergency Victoria said.

“On the one hand, it’s good bushfire extinguishing rainfall. On the other hand, the vulnerable landscape will be at a higher risk of landslips, trees falling, and pollution of debris and ash running into local waterways.”

Western Australia

Ex-tropical Cyclone Damien that brought destructive winds in excess of 200km/h to the Western Australia coast at the weekend is expected to weaken as it continues to move inland, tracking south-to-southeast, before eventually losing its cyclone status.

It no longer has gale-force winds, Ms Legg noted.

“The system no longer has the intense core that we see in tropical cyclones. It’s basically transitioned to a low-pressure system over land,” she said.

Residents between Dampier and Whim Creek had been warned of the potential for a very dangerous storm tide.

Heavy rain had also been expected to cause flooding in the Pilbara and Gascoyne regions, with falls of up to 300mm or more possible in some areas.

Queensland Showers and possible thunderstorms are forecast for large parts of Queensland following a weekend of downpours. Showers are also likely in Brisbane on Monday and Tuesday as well as on the Gold Coast, where most of southeast’s wet weather is expected including up to 35mm of falls, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Peter Markworth said.

Rain is also forecast for the Cape York Peninsula with a monsoon off the coast, while Thursday Island could see up to 70mm over Monday and Tuesday. Up to 15mm of rain could fall in the town of Stanthorpe, which officially ran out of drinking water in January and had to start trucking in water from a nearby dam.

Police Minister Mark Ryan is urging Queensland drivers to take extra care on roads. "We all have a responsibility to make good decisions on the road to keep other drivers and ourselves safe," Mr Ryan said. "But that is especially the case during extreme weather events." Mr Ryan said it would be best that residents avoided using the road, just until the weather cleared up.

Do not drive onto roads covered with water, even partially covered roads

Keep a safe distance between you and the car in front of you

Avoid sudden breaking, accelerating or turning to reduce your chances of skidding

Use your air conditioner to keep your windscreen clear of condensation.

