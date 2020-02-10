A passenger locked in his room on board a coronavirus-contaminated cruise ship has taken to writing and publishing funny reviews of the cabin meals that break up the monotony of quarantine.

It’s just one of the ways Matthew Smith is passing the time cooped up on the Diamond Princess off the coast of Japan.

“While the conditions inside the cabins are not equivalent to a prison cell, it is akin to that in the sense that you are stuck inside,” Mr Smith told The New Daily.

“I’ve just tried to accept that it’s out of my control, so I’m not going to let it upset me.”

As of Monday morning another six people on the ship quarantined near Yokohama have tested positive for coronavirus. It brings the total number of people infected on the vessel to 70 – but that number is expected to rise, with many yet to receive their results.

Meanwhile, overnight thousands of people stuck on another cruise ship were being allowed to disembark after almost a week in quarantine near Hong Kong.

The 3600 passengers and crew on the World Dream were quarantined amid fears workers on board might have contracted the virus on a previous voyage. All 1800 crew members were tested and results have come back negative.

There’s no sign of relief for passengers on board Diamond Princess.

Twenty people on Diamond Princess had already tested positive to the deadly virus before Japanese authorities confirmed a further 41 positive tests on Friday.

Five Australians on board have contracted coronavirus.

The remainder of the 3700 passengers and crew were still waiting for test results. They include more than 200 Australians.

Mr Smith and wife Katherine Codekas have revealed what life has been like since quarantine began on Wednesday, stressing they considered themselves the lucky ones because they have a window.

Other passengers get fresh air only if they are allowed out for a walk – under strict instructions to stay two metres apart.

“The people in the interior cabins have no windows … with no fresh air, except maybe a stroll on the deck every three or four days, then it’s back in your hole,” he said.

Ms Codekas said if you wanted to get an idea of what those people in interior cabins would be going through, you should “lock yourself in your bathroom”.

Passengers in different sections of the ship are allowed out in groups to walk around on the deck, standing at least two metres apart, for 90 minutes before returning to their cabins, Mr Smith said.

The couple, both family lawyers from California, is among thousands holed up on board the ship on which coronavirus has spread.

Mr Smith and Ms Codekas were just one day from disembarking after enjoying a pleasure cruise around Vietnam when they were suddenly placed in lockdown.

Passengers and crew have another 10 days of quarantine to go before they can be released.

Supplies have been sent to the ship and meals are delivered to rooms by staff in masks and gloves.

This is my cabin door on the #DiamondPrincess . No one has crossed the threshold, either way, since Sunday evening, more than 2 days before the quarantine began. #NoneShallPass. (Credit to MP&THG) pic.twitter.com/lg8DDWOkjg — Matthew Smith (@mjswhitebread) February 8, 2020

Passengers can request fresh towels or toilet paper by paging their room steward.

Some smokers have requested nicotine to help get them through their enforced smoke-free days.

Isolated from everyone else on board, Mr Smith has embraced the internet as his only way of connecting to the outside world.

His posts on Twitter include cheeky reviews of cabin meals, updates of life in quarantine, and handy tips for other passengers to get more coffee delivered to their cabin.

Dinner tonight on #DiamondPrincess, enhanced courtesy of Google. (As my wife says, Google makes everything better.). That's beef salad, goulash, and a goat cheese dish, along with cake, and the obligatory roll. And don't let anyone diss the rolls. pic.twitter.com/i8Pf0JT0Vu — Matthew Smith (@mjswhitebread) February 8, 2020

In just three days, his number of Twitter followers skyrocketed from 14 to more than 3000.

Princess stepping up its game with food service on #DiamondPrincess. Don't believe the honeymooners who would rather be in an American hospital. You might have to drag me off the ship when the quarantine ends. pic.twitter.com/JA4fb2C54S — Matthew Smith (@mjswhitebread) February 7, 2020

But Mr Smith said his posts aren’t just about making people smile. It’s about spreading the truth of life on board.

“One passenger was posting that we were denied food for 18 hours because authorities were afraid the virus was being spread from the food, but there was absolutely no basis for that comment,” he said.

“Another couple posted a video saying ‘We’re not safe here, help us’ and I started thinking, this is not right.

“I went into my Twitter account because I wanted to tell people what was going on, that we’re getting really good food.

I have nothing but praise for the crew – they’re stuck in a situation they have no precedent for and they’ve had to develop procedures on the fly.’’



Learned that the secret to getting coffee is to not latch your door after the breakfast and juice have been delivered. And managed to wrangle an extra cup today after not getting any yesterday. 😁 #DiamondPrincess pic.twitter.com/Z3FVGPGnrU — Matthew Smith (@mjswhitebread) February 7, 2020

The ship’s captain makes several announcements a day over a loudspeaker giving passengers the latest updates from health officials, he said.

But information is still scarce.

Some passengers on board have taken to social media to request more details.