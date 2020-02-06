Australians suspected of being infected with coronavirus might be quarantined in hotels and mines on the mainland if their numbers grow too many for Christmas Island.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has confirmed the Australian Defence Force has identified overflow facilities that could be used if the island detention centre cannot accommodate any more quarantine patients.

It came as more Australians arrived on Christmas Island after a marathon journey from China to Australia via Auckland. They were evacuated from the coronavirus epicentre on an Air New Zealand flight on Wednesday.

“The second flight that’s going into Wuhan, that’s being arranged now. There are 35 people who were on the flight on Air New Zealand,” Mr Morrison told 2GB radio on Thursday.

“We took that decision for the second flight, knowing we’d be able to cater for that at Christmas Island. That’s the advice I have, and so that should accommodate that.

“What we’ve also tasked the defence force to do is to identify overflow facilities. That was done when we looked at the first flight, and they have been going through that process.”

China reported on Thursday morning that its coronavirus toll had risen to 594, with 19,665 cases of infection, since it emerged in Wuhan, Hubei province, in December. Chinese authorities reported 70 new deaths and 2987 new confirmed cases in the 24 hours to Thursday morning, as the spread of the virus continued to escalate.

Two other deaths from the virus have been recorded outside mainland China – in the Philippines and Hong Kong – and it has spread to 25 countries around the world.

That includes Australia, where the national toll of confirmed coronavirus cases is at 14.

A 37-year-old man became the fourth person in Queensland to be diagnosed with the virus on Wednesday.

He had been travelling with three others from China – including an eight-year-old boy – who have tested positive for coronavirus, taking the number of confirmed cases in Australia to 14.

Along with the four cases in Queensland, there have been four each in NSW and Victoria and two in South Australia. Three of the 14 people have recovered and been released.

Mr Morrison later confirmed that 36 Australian citizens and permanent residents in the second Wuhan evacuation group had arrived on Christmas Island early on Thursday morning. They left China on Wednesday on an Air New Zealand flight that also carried 98 New Zealanders and a number of others to Auckland.

They were then transferred to a charter flight for the journey across Australia to join the 241 evacuees already undergoing a two-week quarantine process.

There have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus among the first group of evacuees – which includes 89 people under 16.

A further 36 Australian citizens and residents who were on the Air New Zealand flight out of Wuhan have now arrived safely on Christmas Island. Thank you to all those who were involved in this operation. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) February 6, 2020

There are also two Australians among 20 cruise ship passengers who have tested positive to the deadly virus and more could follow.

The Japanese government has quarantined the vessel, the Diamond Princess, at Yokohama, south of Tokyo. It has 223 Australians among its 2666 guests and 1045 crew.

Authorities said on Wednesday 10 passengers had been confirmed with the virus. On Thursday, they said 10 more cases had been identified.

Paul and Jacqui Fidrmuc, from Cairns in Queensland, are among those on the Diamond Princess. They have been tested for coronavirus, but said they were learning more from the media about their situation than from the cruise company.

“The concern we have is we might have the virus and we don’t have the symptoms,” Mr Fidrmuc said on Thursday.

“It’s a frightening situation but it is not a disease where if you get it, it’s certain death. You just have to be lighthearted about the whole situation.”

Those on board the ship are confined to their cabins. The ship was due to dock at Yokohama to take on fresh supplies on Thursday.

Australian authorities have reacted to the global health emergency by forbidding non-citizens to fly to Australia from China.

-with AAP