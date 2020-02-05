Queensland confirms its fourth case of deadly coronavirus

The fourth case of the potentially deadly coronavirus has been confirmed in Queensland on Wednesday night.

A 37-year-old Chinese man, who is currently isolated at the Gold Coast University Hospital, was a member of the same Wuhan tour group as three others who have tested positive to the virus.

A 44-year-old man, a 42-year-old woman and an eight-year-old boy are still in hospital.

All four are in a stable condition.

Five others from the same group remain in hospital isolation.

If you're experiencing these symptoms and have been to mainland China in the past 14 days, you should contact your GP immediately or call 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84).

The latest case brings the national total of confirmed cases to 14.

Globally, more than 24,500 people have contracted the virus, and 490 people have died.

As of Wednesday morning, 13 cases of 2019-nCoV had been confirmed in Australia: Four in New South Wales, four in Victoria, three in Queensland, and two in South Australia.

“Of the 12 previously reported cases, three have recovered. The others are in a stable condition,” the federal Department of Health reported.

“Australian health authorities are testing another 213 people who show symptoms of the virus.”

WEDNESDAY UPDATE: Coronavirus Health Advice

WEDNESDAY UPDATE: Coronavirus Health Advice

Find the latest health information from the Australian Government regarding coronavirus.

The news comes as coronavirus testing will be expanded in Queensland with private pathologists now authorised to collect samples from anyone who may have been exposed.

Health Minister Steven Miles said pathologists across the state will send samples to be tested by Forensic and Scientific Services in Brisbane.

Testing is only effective once a patient has symptoms.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told state Parliament the virus is taking an economic toll.

Ms Palaszczuk wrote to Prime Minister Scott Morrison seeking disaster relief funding – used in the aftermath of fires, cyclones and floods – but the request was denied as it does not cover infectious disease outbreaks.

“Our tourism industry is already suffering enormous losses because of cancelled bookings,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“The fishing industry, higher education, farming are all naturally concerned.”

