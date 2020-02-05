Man arrested as police lock down Melbourne CBD intersection

A man has been arrested and a major intersection closed off in Melbourne’s CBD.

The Critical Incident Response Team and local police arrested the 26-year-old man at the intersection of Williams and Flinders streets shortly after 1:50pm.

Police set up an exclusion zone around the incident scene and have asked the public to avoid the area.

No-one was injured during the incident.

Police said the man would be interviewed shortly.

The intersection was closed by police, who have asked people to avoid the area.

One officer was seen running across the intersection, and appears to be carrying a large weapon, while many of the officers are in bullet-proof vests.

Metro Trains has confirmed all city loop train services have been cancelled until further notice as the incident happened under the rail bridge between Flinders Street Station and Southern Cross Station.

⚠ Hurstbridge/Mernda lines: Minor Delay due to a @VictoriaPolice request near Southern Cross. Trains will run direct to Jolimont, not via the City Loop. pic.twitter.com/Eqwn9k4KzR — Metro Trains (@metrotrains) February 5, 2020

The Route 75 tram has been diverted via La Trobe Street and Spring Street in both directions, and the Route 70 tram between Russell Street and Waterfront City Docklands is not running.

Yarra Trams said passengers should consider Elizabeth Street trams as an alternative.

-with agencies