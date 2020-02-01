Bushfire warnings for ACT, NSW on hot gusty weekend

The ACT is preparing to battle its worst bushfire conditions in more than a decade as hot, gusty conditions bring the return of dangerous conditions to NSW.

Authorities fear a dangerous blaze could jump containment lines and destroy homes in the ACT.

The bushfire conditions forecast for Saturday are being compared to those experienced in 2003, when four people died and hundreds of Canberra homes were razed.

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr expects the territory’s bushfire state of emergency to remain in place throughout the weekend.

“Today is the day of greatest concern,” Mr Barr told the Nine Network on Saturday.

“But it is forecast to be still quite hot tomorrow (Sunday) and we are expecting some storms that could lead to quite unpredictable weather, wind changes.”

The Orroral Valley fire southeast of Canberra had burnt through more than 28,000 hectares as of 2am Saturday morning, with a state of emergency declared for the ACT.

Rural properties in southern parts of the territory came under threat from the fire late on Friday night, but an emergency warning was later downgraded.

ACT Emergency Services Commissioner Georgeina Whelan says there is the potential for the fire to spread on Saturday.

“This does include potentially as far north as Tharwa and spotting close to the southern suburbs of Canberra, including Banks,” she said on Friday night.

A “textbook” combination of dangerous fire conditions are forecast for Saturday, Ms Whelan said.

“It has been unpredictable. It remains challenging. It is difficult to access. This fire could create its own weather system.

“If all of what I have just outlined occurs, there is a chance this fire could break containment lines.”

In NSW soaring temperatures and gusty winds are forecast to fan bushfire conditions in NSW with a “severe” danger rating in place for southern parts of the state.

Properties could come under threat as dangerous bushfire conditions return to southern NSW.

The NSW Rural Fire Service has declared total fire bans on Saturday for the southern slopes, southern ranges, far South Coast, Monaro alpine and Illawarra/Shoalhaven regions.

At 7:30am 60 bush and grass fires are burning in NSW, 21 still to be contained. 2 fires are at Watch and Act, the Clear Range fire south of Canberra and the Big Jack Mountain fire east of Bombala. Check your bush fire survival plan. Know what you will do if fire threatens #nswrfs pic.twitter.com/KuWGQaSeNU — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) January 31, 2020

A “severe” fire danger rating is in place for each of those areas.

“Under these conditions, a number of fires will spread and may threaten properties,” the RFS said.

“Embers may be blown ahead of fires and could start spot fires.”

Bureau of Meteorology acting NSW manager Jane Golding says high temperatures coupled with strong winds will create very high fire danger.

“With the heat comes the fires,” Ms Golding told reporters in Sydney on Friday.

The RFS said heatwave conditions are expected to be at their worst on Saturday.

A 28,000-hectare bushfire burning in the ACT is expected to jump into NSW on Saturday morning.

On Friday evening there were 62 bush and grass fires burning across the state, with 41 of those uncontained.

More than 1800 firefighters are on the front line as authorities rush to prepare for the deteriorating conditions.