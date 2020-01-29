Australians trapped in the Chinese city of Wuhan following a lethal outbreak of coronavirus will soon be evacuated, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced.

Australians transported from Wuhan will be sent for at least 14 days to Christmas Island, which will be used as a quarantine facility.

Mr Morrison said Qantas had offered to assist with evacuating Australians stuck in Wuhan.

The evacuation operation will also include up to 100 New Zealanders who are among those stranded in Wuhan, the Chinese city that is the centre of the outbreak of the deadly virus.

However, many details of the rescue operation are still being finalised.

“There is rather a limited window here and we are moving very, very swiftly to ensure we can put this plan together and put the operation together,” Mr Morrison said on Wednesday.

“I stress that this will be done on a last-in, first-out basis.”

Millions of people in Hubei have been locked down as the Chinese government fights to contain the spread of the virus.

Mr Morrison’s announcement follows similar moves by other nations to evacuate their nationals from the epicentre of the virus. Japan and the US are among those organising charter flights to rescue their citizens from Wuhan.

Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne said more than 600 Australians in Hubei province had registered with consular officials. Among them are more than 100 children.

“Our focus in this proposed assisted departure is on supporting isolated and vulnerable Australian citizens,” Senator Payne said.

“We are endeavouring to make further contact with people who have given us their details.”

The federal government will also make one million masks available for patients and health workers at general practices where somebody has come forward with coronavirus symptoms.

Australia has also upgraded its official travel advice, urging people to reconsider all travel to China.

We now advise you to ‘reconsider your need to travel’ to China overall, due to the outbreak of novel #coronavirus & travel restrictions by local authorities. ‘Do not travel’ to #Hubei Province. Contact your doctor for symptoms of respiratory illness. https://t.co/8HM6dAGpM7 — Marise Payne (@MarisePayne) January 28, 2020

Chief medical officer Brendan Murphy said on Wednesday the heightened travel advice was “prudent”.

“While we have 4500 cases in China, a significant proportion are now spread in provinces other than Hubei, which remains the epicentre,” Professor Murphy said.

“We feel it’s prudent for people to seriously reconsider any travel to China at the moment.”

China has confirmed it has more than 6000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 132 deaths.

The official number of Australian cases remains at five, but authorities expect additional cases to be reported soon.

-with AAP