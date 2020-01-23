News National John Morrison, father of Prime Minister Scott Morrison, dies
Updated:

John Morrison, father of Prime Minister Scott Morrison, dies

John and Marion Morrison with their son Scott. Photo: Facebook/Scott Morrison
Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s father has died.

“Last night I received the sad news that my father John passed away quietly and peacefully,” Mr Morrison posted on Facebook on Thursday.

“He was aged 84. He lived a great life and was much loved.”

John Morrison served in the army, the NSW police force and his local community as councillor and mayor.

“Dad lived a life of love, faith, duty and service,” his son said.

“Dad had a deep and committed Christian faith, which is one of his numerous legacies in my life.”

Mr Morrison also paid tribute to his father’s life-long service to his church as an elder, youth worker and in aged care.

“Our family will miss him terribly, but we are extremely thankful for his great blessing in all of our lives,” the prime minister said.

“Love you Dad and well done good and faithful servant.”

-AAP

